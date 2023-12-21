Desjardins Reiterates C$73.00 Price Target for Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given a C$73.00 target price by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.31.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF stock opened at C$67.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$70.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7033493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total value of C$1,114,000.40. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.