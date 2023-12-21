DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $150.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

