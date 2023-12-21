Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.46

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 2559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,408,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

