Dorian LPG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,283 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 97% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,161 put options.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,129 shares of company stock worth $2,901,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LPG opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.39%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.