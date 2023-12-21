Duncan Fulton Sells 1,218 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.