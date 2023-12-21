Duncan Fulton Sells 1,218 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.
View Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
