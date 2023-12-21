Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

