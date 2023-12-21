Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.18

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 165037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 35,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,020.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,429,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,899,397 shares of company stock worth $460,071,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 122,841 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.