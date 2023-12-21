E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $349.28 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $354.96. The stock has a market cap of $897.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,142 shares of company stock worth $196,076,165 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.