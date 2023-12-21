Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

EXP stock opened at $201.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.97. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.25 and a 12 month high of $206.47. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after buying an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,763,000 after buying an additional 203,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

