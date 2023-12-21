Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $257.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

Eaton Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ETN opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.75. Eaton has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

