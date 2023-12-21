Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.42.

Shares of EIX opened at $68.76 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

