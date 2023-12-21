Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR opened at $0.22 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Articles

