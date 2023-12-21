Elan Moriah Sells 4,944 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 682.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,843,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

