Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Raised by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $459.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $521.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.