Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

