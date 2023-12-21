Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Energizer Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. Energizer has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

