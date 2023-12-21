Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ET stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

