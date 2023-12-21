Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

