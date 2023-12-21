Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.43 on Monday. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 138.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,642 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at $13,616,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 34.5% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 269,391 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 54.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

