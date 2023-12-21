EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 160.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.43 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

