EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.19.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.65. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

