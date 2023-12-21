Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $438.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.