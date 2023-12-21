Essex Savings Bank Makes New $249,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.27 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

