Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 2,500 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 798.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

