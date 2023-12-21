Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,315 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.