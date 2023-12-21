Essex Savings Bank Sells 308 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.8 %

Medtronic stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

