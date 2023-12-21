Essex Savings Bank Takes $233,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Quarry LP bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.