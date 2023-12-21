Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

