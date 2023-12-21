EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $12.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

EVCM stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.04. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EverCommerce news, Director Debby Soo sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $89,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at $216,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,969 shares of company stock valued at $806,063. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

