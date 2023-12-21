Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $179,205.30 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 71,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $179,205.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,047,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 110,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $255,200.00.

On Monday, December 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $194,220.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 58,221 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $144,970.29.

On Thursday, November 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 7,391 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $17,812.31.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $95,700.00.

Expensify Trading Down 0.4 %

EXFY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.31. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Expensify had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Expensify by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Expensify by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Expensify by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

View Our Latest Report on Expensify

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.