Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

