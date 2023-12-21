FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Announces Earnings Results

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $452.24 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $468.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.73 and a 200-day moving average of $431.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total value of $1,294,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

