FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.60-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.600-16.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $439.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $452.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $447.73 and its 200-day moving average is $431.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $468.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

