Fareen Sunderji Acquires 4,800 Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Stock

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Fareen Sunderji purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$55,920.00.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

KEC stock opened at C$11.19 on Thursday. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The firm had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.259887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cormark lowered their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Kiwetinohk Energy

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

