F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Down 0.9 %

FG stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.80.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 5,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,467,254.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Featured Articles

