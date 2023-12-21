Financial Comparison: BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) & Its Peers

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -2,860.50% -386.13% -39.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -29.75 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $731.89 million -$139.81 million -123.54

Analyst Recommendations

BioNexus Gene Lab’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 255 880 1853 29 2.55

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 27.13%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BioNexus Gene Lab Company Profile

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

