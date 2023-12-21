Financial Review: Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA)

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) and Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Methanex has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Methanex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A -56.13% -25.77% Methanex 4.80% 7.21% 2.59%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A -$1.36 million N/A N/A Methanex $4.31 billion 0.75 $353.83 million $2.55 18.74

This table compares LanzaTech Global and Methanex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Methanex has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Methanex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Methanex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LanzaTech Global and Methanex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Methanex 0 4 7 0 2.64

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.17%. Methanex has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Methanex.

Summary

Methanex beats LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels. It serves chemical and petrochemical producers. Methanex Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

