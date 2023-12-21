Financial Review: Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Howard Hughes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 Howard Hughes $1.61 billion 2.54 $184.53 million ($10.75) -7.60

Profitability

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Howard Hughes -45.57% -0.06% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Howard Hughes has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.44%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes that range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment develops residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of development or redevelopment projects. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

