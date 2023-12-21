Financial Survey: Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) & Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Calithera Biosciences and Avalo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalo Therapeutics 1 2 0 0 1.67

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Avalo Therapeutics -1,475.02% N/A -107.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and Avalo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $9.75 million 0.01 -$39.65 million ($25.60) 0.00 Avalo Therapeutics $2.25 million 0.39 -$41.66 million ($2.59) -0.02

Calithera Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics. Avalo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats Avalo Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Avalo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein. It also develops AVTX-803, a L-fucose monosaccharide therapy for treatment of Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency Type II. The company was formerly known as Cerecor Inc. and changed its name to Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.