Financial Survey: HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $167.58 million 2.23 -$236.42 million ($1.65) -2.52 Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.59 $171.03 million $3.88 1.34

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -174.73% -61.52% -45.83% Jiayin Group 29.91% 88.22% 34.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.0% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.20%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.