Financial Survey: Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) versus SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) and SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viomi Technology and SharkNinja’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viomi Technology $468.70 million 0.13 -$39.95 million ($0.57) -1.53 SharkNinja $3.96 billion 1.74 $232.35 million N/A N/A

SharkNinja has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A SharkNinja 4.05% 18.66% 9.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Viomi Technology and SharkNinja’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Viomi Technology and SharkNinja, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viomi Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A SharkNinja 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Viomi Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Viomi Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of SharkNinja shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SharkNinja beats Viomi Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products and small appliances, such as portable fans, rice cookers, water quality meters, water filter pitchers, stainless-steel insulated water bottles, smart toilet, and food waste disposals; and value-added services. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its online platform, Viomi mobile app, and e-commerce channels, including Youpin, JD.com, Tmall, Pinduoduo, and others, as well as offline experience stores. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a strategic partnership with Xiaomi Corporation. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc., a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products. The company sells its products through retailers, online and offline, and distributors. SharkNinja, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

