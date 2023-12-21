First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NYSE:AG opened at $6.10 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.21.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $392,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010,285 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,631,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

