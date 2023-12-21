First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.77

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 11206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,084,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,811,000 after buying an additional 86,635 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 793,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,972,000 after buying an additional 67,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 351,227 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.