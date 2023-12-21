First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 94.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,138 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,692,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.