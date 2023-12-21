Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

