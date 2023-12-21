Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $757,147.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,987,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,817 shares of company stock worth $17,726,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FI opened at $132.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

