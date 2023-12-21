Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $40.41 on Friday. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

