Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Cut by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

