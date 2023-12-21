Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $80.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $64.69 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

