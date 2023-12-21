Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $2.59. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,721,239 shares of company stock worth $2,942,771. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 181,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth $42,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

